FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Fort Dodge.

A 911 call came in at 5:09 a.m. from a man who said he had shot someone who was breaking into his garage in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue S., according to a news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department.

When officers and medics arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive male who was pronounced deceased. Police are not releasing his name until family members have been notified.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene and canvassed the neighborhood to interview possible witnesses. They are working to determine how the incident unfolded.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-1424.