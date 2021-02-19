Man shot to death after breaking into home in Iowa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are investigating a shooting death of an alleged intruder in southern Iowa.

According to the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, on February 18 at 9:15 p.m., officials received a 911 call from someone saying that a man was trying to gain entry into a house between Ottumwa and Agency, Iowa in rural Wapello County.

Authorities found that the home owner shot the intruder inside the residence. The perpetrator was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The name of the offender is not being released pending notification of his family.

The incident still remains under investigation.