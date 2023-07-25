NEVADA, Iowa — Police in Nevada are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Monday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of 7th Street and R Avenue around 6:42 p.m. on a report of shots fired, according to a news release from Chief of Police Chris Brandes of the Nevada Public Safety Department.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Chief Brandes said the wounds were not believed to be life-threatening. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Police have not located the person, or persons, responsible for the shooting but believe it was an isolated incident and there isn’t a danger to the public.

More information about the shooting is expected to be released by police later.