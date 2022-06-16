WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was reportedly shot in the face at a public Iowa pool on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the West Burlington Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the municipal pool on West Burlington Avenue around 4:44 p.m.

The release stated that officers found Devontae Richardson, 28, who had sustained a single gunshot to the face. He was transported to a local hospital before he was airlifted to a larger hospital where he is in stable condition.

No others were injured resulting from the shooting, and witnesses told officials that a vehicle was seen leaving the scene, the release stated. The vehicle was later found and seized by law enforcement.

Authorities are still conducting interviews, but said they believe the incident to be isolated and of no threat to the public.

The West Burlington Police Department was helped in this case by the Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, Burlington Fire Department, West Burlington Fire Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.