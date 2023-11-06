DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly shooting at a police officer while trying to escape following a traffic stop.

Cody Gibbs

Cody Gibbs, 27, is charged with:

Assault On A Police Officer With A Dangerous Weapon

Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

Reckless Use Of A Firearm

Interference With Official Acts With A Dangerous Weapon

Eluding

OWI – 1st Offense

Multiple traffic-related violations

He also faces several probation violation charges and had multiple unrelated active arrest warrants.

The incident began at 11:03 p.m. when an officer with the Des Moines Police Department tried to pull over a vehicle near SW 9th Street and McKinley Avenue, said Sgt. Paul Parizek. The driver, later identified as Gibbs, refused to stop and tried to flee.

At SW 9th Street and Payton Avenue, the vehicle left the roadway. Gibbs got out of the vehicle and began running away. As the officer pursued, Sgt. Parizek said Gibbs fired multiple shots at the officer from a handgun. The officer was not injured by gunfire.

The pursuing officer was able to catch Gibbs and take him into custody at 11:06 p.m., a short distance from where the vehicle left the road.

Sgt. Parizek said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Gibbs is being held in the Polk County Jail.