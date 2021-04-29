Man sentenced to 30 years for stabbing death in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 25-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the stabbing death of another man in a Davenport hotel room.

Trai Terrell Anderson was sentenced for attempted murder and going armed with intent in the Jan. 29, 2020, death of 46-year-old Danial Bradley at a Relax Inn.

Anderson was originally charged with first-degree murder but accepted a plea deal to the lesser charges in March.

Investigators said Anderson asked Bradley, of Davenport, to hang out in the hotel room but then stabbed him several times.