Man sentenced for shooting girl at Iowa Trump rally

Army veteran Michael McKinney, is shown in a Dec. 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa. McKinney is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 15-year-old Black girl who was arguing with supporters of the president at a Trump rally, a case authorities have not detailed to the public. (Polk County Jail via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 26-year-old supporter of former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car carrying girls after an Iowa Trump rally, injuring a teenager.

Michael McKinney, of St. Charles, was sentenced Monday for the Dec. 6 shooting after a rally in Des Moines. Authorities say the girl was in a car carrying teenagers who were exchanging insults with rally supporters.

McKinney fired into the teenagers’ car after it backed up and struck a pickup truck belonging to a rally supporter.

McKinney pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

