Man sentenced for second time in death of girlfriend in Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A 29-year-old has been sentenced for the second time to 50 years in prison in the death of his girlfriend in Dubuque.

Fontae Buelow was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder after his girlfriend, 21-year-old Samantha Link, of Peosta, Iowa, was found dead of stab wounds at his Dubuque home in March 2017.

Buelow was first convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2018.

But the Iowa Supreme Court granted him a new trial last year, after an appeals court ruled that records of Link’s mental health struggles should have been included as evidence in the first trial.

Defense attorneys argued that Link stabbed herself.