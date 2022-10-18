ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Estherville man accepted a plea deal in a murder case that could land him as little as 25 years in jail.

In the initial court filings prosecutors had indicated that Connor Uhde, 20, and CeJay Van Der Wilt, 19, allegedly lured David McDowell, 20, to an apartment. Then the two allegedly drove McDowell to a rural part of the county where they allegedly shot him dead.

The alleged victim was found by a car driving in the area.

Originally Uhde and Van Der Wilt were charged with first-degree murder. Uhde pleaded guilty on October 17 to one count of attempted murder and one count of third-degree kidnapping, class B and C felonies respectively after changes to his charging documents were made as preparation for the guilty plea.

“These amendments are made pursuant to a plea agreement and are contingent upon the same,” County Attorney Melanie Summers Bauler said in the amended plea agreement.

A copy of the plea agreement was not available however, in a filing regarding his confinement status, Uhde indicated the plea deal will require him to testify at Van Der Wilt’s trial and he was moved to Clay County Jail. Attempted Murder is punished by 25 years in prison and the penalty for third degree kidnapping is 10 years in prison. A judge can order the sentences to run concurrent, which could make the total

Even though Uhde pleaded guilty judge Carl Petersen issued an order saying sentencing would not be set until after Van Der Wilt goes to trial. According to court documents Van Der Wilt’s case is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Oct. 20.