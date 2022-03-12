IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man inside a crowded Iowa City apartment in 2021.

Sammy Imaedeen Hamed pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 12, 2021, death of 19-year-old Quincy Russom during a robbery.

Police said Hamed was one of several people inside the apartment when Russom was shot, and the shooting was not reported for more than 30 minutes.

Hamed must serve a minimum of 35 years of a 50-year sentence before being eligible for parole.

He will be sentenced May 6.