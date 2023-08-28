SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man accused of multiple robberies in the Siouxland area in 2022 received his verdict.

According to online court documents, Kevon Spratt, 30, has been charged with nine charges. Out of the nine charges the verdict was not guilty for only two of them.

In 2022, Spratt was accused of committing robberies in Salix, Iowa, a Sioux City Check into cash in Sioux City, and in Sergeant Bluff. He also had initial charges in addition to robbery, including kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault while participating in a felony.

Spratt was found guilty of two interference with commerce by robbery, three accounts of using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, an attempted bank robbery, and the possession of a firearm by a felon.