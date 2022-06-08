DAVENPORT, IOWA (WHO) — A Davenport Police Officer shot and killed a man who was firing at the officer early Wednesday morning, the department said.

The shooting happened at 12:48 a.m. at a Casey’s Convenience Store on West 53rd Street. Police said they were called to investigate a suspicious person tampering with an air conditioner on the building. When the officer confronted the suspect “a physical confrontation ensued,” according to a news release.

That confrontation lead to both the officer and the suspect exchanging gunfire. The suspect was shot and died at a nearby hospital. The officer suffered “non-life-threatening injuries”.

Neither the name of the man who was killed nor the name of the officer are being released at this time. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated as is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.