DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 23-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he shot and killed one person, and shot and paralyzed another person.

Daveante Torrence faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree theft, court records show.

Daveante Torrence (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022, multiple officers from the Davenport Police Department responded to the area of the 2700 block of North Pine Street after a report of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located a scene in the parking lot behind the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue, according to the arrest affidavits.

Officers found two victims, the affidavits say, with one deceased from “obvious gunshot wounds.”

Police found another victim inside a gray Dodge Durango behind a residence. The victim had suffered about 12 gunshot wounds to his body. Officers found multiple fired 9mm casings on the scene, according to the affidavit.

The victim was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals to undergo emergency surgery because of the severity of his injuries. “The victim became paralyzed as a result of the injuries sustained from the incident,” police allege in the affidavit.

Torrence intentionally discharged a 9mm firearm at the victim “in an attempt to cause death, which involved circumstances that would not justify the defendants’ actions. The defendant’s actions set in motion lethal force that would cause death to the victim,” the affidavit says.

After the incident, Torrence went to a residence on the 2000 block of Emerald Drive, Davenport, and took possession of another person’s keys, then drove that person’s white 2011 Chevy Equinox out of the area. Surveillance footage from a local gas station in Moline shows him beginning to leave town in the Equinox, “presumably to the Chicago area where he is from,” affidavits say. He said he would return the Equinox but did not. The value of the SUV is greater than $1,500 but less than $10,000, affidavits show.

Torrence is being held on a total $205,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 3 in Scott County Court.