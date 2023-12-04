DES MOINES, Iowa – An Indianola man was arrested Sunday and charged in connection with the violent kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend from Des Moines.

Jordan Mangum

Jordan Mangum, 40, is now being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping, willful injury, and violation of a no-contact order, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department.

The 32-year-old woman ended up at the Clarke County Hospital with serious injuries after police say she was choked, run over by a vehicle, and had her throat cut. Her injuries were so severe she was transferred to a Des Moines hospital where she underwent surgery.

DMPD began investigating the incident Saturday night, after being notified by the Osceola Police Department that a woman at the Clarke County Hospital reported she was kidnapped from her Des Moines home around 2:30 that morning.

Investigators with DMPD were able to interview the victim after surgery and learned she had been bound with duct tape and taken from her home by Mangum, her ex-boyfriend, around 2:30 Saturday morning. She was then taken to a residence in Indianola where she was held against her will, before being taken to an unknown location outside of Indianola. Police said she was forced out of the vehicle and that’s when the violent assault happened.

The victim pleaded with Mangum to stop. She was put back into a vehicle and driven to the Clarke County Hospital, where police said she was dropped off in the street.

Police arrested Mangum Sunday after executing a search warrant at an Indianola residence.

The victim is still hospitalized, recovering from her injuries.