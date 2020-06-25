Man in custody after police standoff in eastern Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Police in east-central Iowa have arrested a man after an hourslong standoff in which the man was accused of shooting at officers and setting his farmstead on fire.

Television station KCCI reports that the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office was called around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to a home about four miles southeast of Grinnell.

Sheriff’s officials say they made contact with 49-year-old Dwaine Anthony Bauman, who became aggressive and fired a gun several times. Authorities say he set fire to his home, two vehicles, a barn and almost 100 bales of hay. All were destroyed.

Bauman was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. and charged him with three counts of second-degree arson and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.