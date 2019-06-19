Man gets 10 years for fatal stabbing of Des Moines resident

Iowa News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jail Bars Handcuffs wide_1505498783358.jpg

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man has been given 10 years in prison for using a stick or broom handle to kill a Des Moines resident.

Polk County District Court records say 41-year-old Michael Bell Jr. was sentenced Tuesday. He’d been convicted in May of voluntary manslaughter. He’d originally been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 25, 2017, slaying of 42-year-old Jerry Martin.

Police say Bell told investigators he had several weapons with him when he confronted Martin over a $50 debt. Two witnesses told police they saw Bell use a weapon to hit and stab Martin several times, cutting Martin’s neck and puncturing his chest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story