Man found hiding in closet charged in deadly Iowa stabbing

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man found hiding in a closet has been charged in a deadly Iowa stabbing.

The Wappello County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 42-year-old Douglas Raymond Spurgeon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Gerald William Sapp. No attorney has been assigned to Spurgeon yet.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a 911 call Thursday and found Sapp in an alley behind a home suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Sapp had been working on a vehicle. Police obtained a search warrant at a nearby home, where Spurgeon lived, and found him in a closet there several hours later.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and arrested early Friday. He is jailed without bond.

