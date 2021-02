DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of a man found inside a porta potty early Monday morning by a snow plow driver.

A city plow driver was clearing the parking lot at the Forest Avenue Library around 3:10 a.m. when they discovered the body of an adult male inside a porta potty, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

There were no signs of foul play but detectives are investigating the death.

Police are still working to identify the man.