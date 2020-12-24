Man found dead at rural Iowa intersection

ADEL, Iowa (AP) — A man was found dead at a rural intersection in Dallas County. and authorities say they are investigating the killing as a homicide.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to an intersection in rural Adel, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man wasn’t immediately identified.
The sheriff’s office says the public isn’t believed to be at danger from anyone involved in the shooting. The sheriff’s office and state Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing an investigation.
