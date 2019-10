SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State University says multiple people were injured on Saturday when a fan fell from the second deck of Jack Trice Stadium during the Cyclones football game.

In part, the statement acknowledges:

“A fan fell from the second balcony on the stadium’s east side landing on fans sitting in the lower bowl.”

The names of the injured individuals are not being released at this time.

The release does not say what led to the fall or the conditions of those injured.