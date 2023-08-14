CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Clarke County Sunday afternoon and another was injured.

It happened in the 2800 block of Scott Street about five miles southeast of New Virginia, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Dignan Forry, 24 of Osceola, was driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Scott Street around 4:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

The ISP says the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it topped a hill and Forry lost control. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled before coming to rest in a field on the south side of the road.

Forry and his passenger, 24-year-old Kaylie Burke of Carlisle, were both ejected from the SUV. Forry was pronounced dead at the scene and Burke was transported by air ambulance to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The ISP did not release her condition.

The investigation into the crash continues.