Man dies in Davenport when motorized bike hits car

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A bicyclist died in Davenport when he crashed into a car.

Police say the crashed happened about 10 p.m. when a motorized bicycle traveling against traffic on a one-way street crashed into the car.

The Quad-City Times reported a 46-year-old man from Davenport was riding the bike. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police didn’t immediately identify the bicyclist.