DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A bicyclist died in Davenport when he crashed into a car.
Police say the crashed happened about 10 p.m. when a motorized bicycle traveling against traffic on a one-way street crashed into the car.
The Quad-City Times reported a 46-year-old man from Davenport was riding the bike. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police didn’t immediately identify the bicyclist.
Latest Stories
- Man dies in Davenport when motorized bike hits car
- FDA clears way for trial of Cleveland Clinic’s groundbreaking breast cancer vaccine
- Siouxland daycare centers overcome challenges, prep for new year
- Iowa virus vaccinations to move to nursing homes next week
- President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, wants bigger stimulus checks