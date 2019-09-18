Man dies after setting himself on fire at Des Moines library

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) — Police say the man who set himself on fire on the steps of the Central Library in Des Moines on Tuesday afternoon has died.

The 36-year-old dumped an unknown fluid on himself in the library breezeway to start the fire shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Library staffers saw the fire and were able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The man was transported to Methodist Hospital for emergency care, and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals Burn Unit in Iowa City for specialized care. He died at approximately 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The library resumes normal operating hours Wednesday.