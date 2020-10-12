Man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Investigators are looking into a deadly motorcycle crash that was discovered in Fort Dodge early Monday morning.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says a 911 call came in around 7:12 a.m. about an unresponsive male lying in the grass near Hawkeye Avenue and 2nd Street Northwest. The caller said there was also a motorcycle nearby.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they pronounced the man dead.

Police say they believe the man, who was in his 20s, was heading westbound on the motorcycle when he lost control and hit a tree at the intersection of Hawkeye Avenue and 2nd Street Northwest.

Police have not released the name of the man who died in order to notify family members.

Investigators are not sure when the accident happened and are asking anyone who might have been in the area overnight and heard or seen something that might be related to contact them.

The Fort Dodge Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Webster County Medical Examiner assisted police on the scene.