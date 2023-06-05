JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Marshalltown man has died after falling into Rock Creek Lake while fishing over the weekend.

Larry Conner, 76, was fishing from a dock just after midnight on Sunday when he fell into the water, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Authorities say they received a 911 call at 12:06 am on Sunday reporting someone was yelling for help near the west side boat ramp at the park.

The sheriff’s office reports that Conner and another man were fishing when Conner apparently fell into the water. The other fisherman was able to pull Conner from the water, but Conner was unresponsive when an Iowa DNR officer arrived on scene. Conner was pronounced dead at the scene by EMTs.

The investigation into Conner’s death remains open and autopsy results are still pending, the sheriff’s office says.

Two summers ago, a nine-year-old boy drowned while playing in the water at the state park.