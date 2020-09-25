Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police say a man died after he was ejected from a sport utility vehicle in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Interstate 380.
Preliminary information indicates the vehicle lost control Thursday afternoon on the interstate, struck a pole, and ended up in the ditch.
Police said in a news release the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
