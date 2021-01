CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Linn County authorities say a man died after he was partially run over by a skid loader near Cedar Rapids.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release that 60-year-old Robert Carson, of Marion, was using a Bobcat skid loader to clean up downed trees when he partially backed over a man who was helping him.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released. An investigation is continuing.