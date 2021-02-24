Man dies 3 days after being shot by Iowa officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man shot by a Cedar Rapids police officer has died three days after he was spotted running from a motel after a stabbing that left a woman dead.

Police identified Arnell States, 39, of Cedar Rapids, as a suspect in the early Saturday stabbing of two women who was shot by an officer as he ran from a Rodeway Inn in Cedar Rapids. He died Tuesday.

The stabbing killed 34-year-old Katrina Latrese Brinson. Another woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Police were called to the motel to check on a disturbance and were directed by the women to a man running from the building. An officer chased and shot the man.

The officer will be identified later, police said.

