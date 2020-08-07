Man critically injured when explosion rocks Iowa house

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man has suffered life-threatening injuries in an explosion at a home just outside the Cedar Rapids city limits.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday as 24-year-old Joshua Thomas, of Marion, was working on the property.

Officials say Thomas suffered severe burns from the blast and was taken by a medical helicopter from the scene of the explosion to an Iowa City hospital.

Officials say Thomas was the only person on the property at the time of the explosion.

Fire investigators were working to pinpoint the cause of the explosion, but Sheriff Brian Gardner said officials had narrowed down that it was fueled by natural gas or propane.

