DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Pleasant Valley man has been acquitted of two felony manslaughter counts, but convicted of two lesser misdemeanor counts for his role in a 2020 boat crash that killed two people.

The Quad-City Times reports that a jury found James Thiel Sr., 45, guilty on Monday of two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter counts, but acquitted him of two felony manslaughter counts.

Prosecutors say Thiel owned and was aboard the 35-foot center-console boat that crashed into a ski boat, killing Anita Pinc, 52, and her fiancé, Craig Verbeke, 61, both of Moline, Illinois.

Investigators say a 15-year-old was driving Thiel’s boat at the time.