Man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbetts sentenced to life in prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The man convicted of murdering Mollie Tibbetts was sentenced on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Cristhian Bahena Rivera received his sentence for being convicted for first-degree murder in 2018. He is sentenced to life in prison without parole, to pay $150,000 to Mollie Tibbetts’ estate, and submit a DNA sample.

During the trial, Bahena Rivera’s lawyers allowed him to answer questions about the night Tibbetts went missing, stating he was held hostage by masked people.

The jury came to the conclusion that Bahena Rivera was guilty of killing Tibbetts, and he was recently denied a request for a new trial.