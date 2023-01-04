STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man convicted of murder has asked that his case be overturned because he was not allowed to properly confront a witness against him.

Back in December, Goyne-Yarns was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke at the Grape Tree Medical Staffing LLC in Milford in February 2022. However, his defense attorneys said in a motion that the exclusion of a gun that was proven to not have been used in the shooting was unfair to his defense.

“The defense was barred from essential questions about the fact that SA Burns as the agent in charge, would have the TP9v2 tested and it’s fired bullets examined with the recovered bullets from the murder,” the motion read.

According to the defense motion, the gun used in the shooting was never recovered and is believed to be a Girsan model MC28-SA, which is a 9 mm. However, it was reported that Goyne-Yarns’ grandfather that the gun was left in its blue case and left in Goyne-Yarns’ car. A different handgun which, the TP9v2, did not match the murder but was found in Goyne-Yarns’ car.

Defense attorneys asked multiple times to speak with Special Agent Matthew Burns about the gun however defense attorneys said that they were denied this request multiple times. Defense attorneys believed this evidence would have bolstered their argument that Goyne-Yarns falsely confessed.

“That evidence was pivotal to the defense case in chief which was that the statements made by our client were in the nature of a false confession and should not have been believed,” the motion read.

However, the prosecution disagreed about the importance of this evidence. In resistance to the defense motion Assistant Attorney General Susan Krisko said the gun was not relevant because it was not used in the crime. She said that even if this was evidence was used in the case it did not meet the standard required to overturn a verdict.

Goyne Yarns is set to be sentenced on Thursday, the motion is set to be heard at the same time. If the verdict is granted, sentencing will not take place.