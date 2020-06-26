Man charged with three counts of second-degree arson following standoff

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCAU) – On Wednesday in Grinnell, Iowa the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office said a man started several fires during a seven-hour standoff.

Authorities said they were called to the home after Dwaine Anthony Bauman’s family said he had a gun and was acting strangely.

Officials say the 49-year-old became aggressive, even firing a gun multiple times. He then set fire to a home, two vehicles, a barn, and almost 100 bales of hay.

A friend of Bauman’s said he was upset over a hog confinement project in the area.

Bauman was arrested around 9 p.m., and he’s charged with three counts of second-degree arson and intimation with a dangerous weapon.

