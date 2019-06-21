Oskaloosa man charged with murder after baby in his care dies

A man has been charged with Murder in the First Degree in connection to a four-month-old baby dying after the baby was in his care.

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) – A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a four-month-old baby dying after the baby was in his care.

According to the Mahaska County Attorney’s Office, 21-year-old Johnny Dale Jr. was taking care of his girlfriend’s child on June 16 in Oskaloosa. The baby was admitted to the hospital with seizure-like symptoms.

Medical staff, according to court records, said that the baby was suffering from a brain injury and bleeding on the brain. Dale Jr. was with the baby the night of June 15 until about 2 a.m. on June 16. The mother said that when she arrived home at 2 a.m., the baby had a bruise on its forehead, was visibly pale and would not wake up. The mother wanted to get her child checked out by medical staff, but Dale Jr. allegedly told her to wait until the following morning, according to the police.

Court records allege that during an interview with the Division of Criminal Investigations, Dale Jr. made admissions that he was frustrated with the baby during the night, and that he was “bouncing” the baby on an air mattress to try to get the baby to sleep.

Medical staff told police that the baby’s severe injuries are consistent with child abuse. They also said that there were severe injuries to the baby’s brain and spinal cord.

The baby died on Friday morning.

Also facing a charge of child endangerment — serious injury in the case, Dale Jr. is being held at the Mahaska County Jail on a total bond of $1,250.000.

