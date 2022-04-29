GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper in 2021 plans to plead self-defense.

Michael Lang is scheduled to stand trial May 9 for first-degree murder in the death of Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith at Lang’s home in Grundy Center.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Lang’s attorneys said he intends to plead self-defense. Prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge to prevent testimony supporting Lang’s self-defense claim or about Iowa’s “stand your ground” laws.

Smith was shot on April 9, 2021, when he led a tactical team into Lang’s home to arrest him. Lang was wanted for assaulting a police officer after a traffic pursuit earlier that day.