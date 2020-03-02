Man charged in Iowa with harboring runaway Mississippi teen

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) – An Oklahoma man has been charged in Iowa with harboring a runaway teenager from Mississippi.

Court documents say the 15-year-old and 21-year-old Jared Wright were found Sunday in his car at a high school parking lot in Johnston, Iowa. Authorities say she was unharmed. The court documents don’t list an attorney for Wright. He lives in Lawton, Oklahoma.

The documents say police from Tishomingo County, Mississippi, contacted the Iowa department Sunday to say the girl was thought be in Iowa at a store in Grimes. She wasn’t, but she and Wright were found not far away later at the parking lot.

