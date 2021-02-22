22-year-old man charged in fatal Iowa shooting during robbery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 22-year-old Iowa City man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting during a robbery.

Sammy Hamed was charged Monday in the Feb. 12 death of 19-year-old Quincy Russom, of Iowa City. Russom was found shot to death after officers responded to a call that someone had been killed during a robbery.

A police complaint alleges Hamed was present in the apartment during the shooting, which occurred 30 minutes before emergency responders were called.

The complaint says when Hamed was stopped several hours later, he had Russom’s cellphone and other possessions, as well as a gun police said was used in the shooting.