Man charged in death of Iowa couple who were on motorcycle

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — A southeast Iowa man is charged in the death of a couple who were struck earlier this month as they waited on their motorcycle in a construction zone.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that Chad Ray Davis was arrested and charged in the Aug. 4 deaths of Michael and Linda Horn, of rural Donnellson.
Investigators say the Horns were stopped on their motorcycle at a construction site on Highway 2 east of Donnellson when a car driven by Davis hit them.
Their motorcycle was pushed into the back of a Mack truck, which was also stopped.
The Horns were killed instantly.
