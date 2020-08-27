Man charged in death of Iowa couple who were on motorcycle

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — A southeast Iowa man is charged in the death of a couple who were struck earlier this month as they waited on their motorcycle in a construction zone.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that Chad Ray Davis was arrested and charged in the Aug. 4 deaths of Michael and Linda Horn, of rural Donnellson.

Investigators say the Horns were stopped on their motorcycle at a construction site on Highway 2 east of Donnellson when a car driven by Davis hit them.

Their motorcycle was pushed into the back of a Mack truck, which was also stopped.

The Horns were killed instantly. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss