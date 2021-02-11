Man charged in 2020 fatal shooting in central Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A 37-year-old man has been charged in a shooting in Marshalltown that left a man dead and another injured.

Robert Thomas was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the March 2020 death of 22-year-old Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis. Another man, 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks, was injured.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder in Brooks’ shooting.

Police said Thomas was already being held in the Marshall County Jail on unrelated charges. He remains in custody pending an initial court appearance.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is continuing.