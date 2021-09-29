Man charged in 2018 Iowa killing pleads to lesser count

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man charged in the 2018 stabbing death of another man who was found buried at a Cedar Rapids home has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

KCRG reports that Paul Hoff pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstructing prosecution for his role in the death of Chris Bagley and faces up to two years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Prosecutors say a felony charge of a abuse of a corpse was dropped in exchange for his testimony against Drew Blahnik, who was found guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder and other counts in Bagley’s death. Bagley went missing after leaving his home in December 2018.

His body was found buried at a home in southeast Cedar Rapids more than two months later.