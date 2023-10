ALGONA, Iowa (KCAU) — A Kossuth County man charged with killing a police officer pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Kyle Ricke, 43, was charged with first-degree murder and waived his right to an arraignment and instead entered a written not-guilty plea.

Court documents state that Ricke shot Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram on Sep.13 while Cram was trying to execute a warrant for Ricke’s arrest.

Ricke’s pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 14 with a jury trial set to begin on Dec. 12.