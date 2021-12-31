GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A 57-year-old Jefferson man is jailed after he was shot in the arms by an Adair County sheriff’s deputy.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release that Charles R. Bradshaw II fled on Wednesday evening when a Stuart police officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation.

Public safety officials say when the chase eventually ended, an Adair County deputy saw that Bradshaw had a handgun and fired at him.

Bradshaw was taken to a hospital for his injuries and then taken to the Adair County jail, where he faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, and several traffic violations.