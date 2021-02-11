Man arrested in April shooting death of 33-year-old Iowa woman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced the arrest of a man for the shooting death last April of a Des Moines woman.

Police said in a news release Thursday that Antonio Markez Hodges has been charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the death of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt.

Police called to an area just blocks southwest of the Drake University campus on April 3 found Bobbitt suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police say that witness statements and video evidence led them to develop Hodges as a suspect in the case.

He was arrested on Feb. 1 at a home in Des Moines and charged this week.

