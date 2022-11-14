DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested Saturday after threatening to blow up the Des Moines Public Library and Des Moines Police Station.

According to court records, Donnie Shuman, 32, made threats to blow up the Des Moines Public Library while inside of the building Saturday morning. Occupants inside of the library overheard Shuman make the threat and, fearing for their safety, called police.

Shuman also allegedly said while at the library that he was going to “kill every cop in Des Moines” and “blow up the whole … police station,” court records state. Shuman’s alleged threat against the police station was made during a recorded 911 phone call. Officers located the phone that was used to make that 911 call on Shuman.

Court records state that Shuman later admitted to making the threats and further explained his means to blow up the library and police station would be with a pipe bomb.

Shuman has been charged with two counts of Threat of Terrorism and one count of Harassment. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $505,000 cash only bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for November 22.