2 men arrested for assault while yelling racial slurs in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Des Moines police have arrested two men who allegedly assaulted a black man while yelling racial slurs in May.

Darquan Jones said he was walking to his girlfriend’s home around 3:30 am on May 16 when he was assaulted by two men on South Union Street in Des Moines. Jones and other witnesses said the two attackers yelled racial slurs at Jones as they beat him. Jones was seriously injured in the attack, suffering multiple facial fractures, a broken nose and a broken arm. He continues to recover at home.

On Friday morning, the Des Moines Police Department announced the arrest of 28-year-old Dale Millard of Des Moines. He is being charged with one count of felony willful injury. If convicted Millard must serve jail time.

On Friday afternoon, 27-year-old Jesse James Downs of Des Moines surrendered to police and is charged with felony willful injury as well.

Millard and Downs are not being charged with hate crimes. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says investigators considered those charges but the limited nature of Iowa’s hate crime statutes did not apply in this case.

