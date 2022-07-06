BONDURANT, Iowa (WHO) — A Johnston man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot his co-workers at the Bondurant Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Jordan Tyler Laurie, 20, an Amazon employee, had threatened to shoot his co-workers at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Laurie admitted to planning a mass shooting at the facility to Amazon’s Human Resources department and filled out a written statement confirming he said this. The affidavit also stated that Laurie responded to an email stating “several ambulances would be needed because it’s going to get bloody.”

After learning of the threats, Amazon sent all of their employees at this facility home with pay.

A spokesperson for Amazon said “we take threats to our employees very seriously and are thankful to our team and the police who acted quickly to ensure our employee’s safety.”

Laurie was arrested around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night and charged with Harassment in the First Degree. Laurie is being held on a cash only $50,000 bond.