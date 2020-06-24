Man accused of driving through crowd of protesters in Des Moines loses job

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — A man accused of driving through a crowd of protesters in Des Moines over the weekend has now lost his job.

On Saturday, Des Moines Black Lives Matter protested at a Hy-Vee store on SE 14th Street to support a former employee who says she experienced discrimination, sexual harassment and management is actively hiding positive COVID-19 cases in the store from its employees.

During the protest, a man in a pickup truck attempted to drive through a road that was being blocked by the protest. Protesters tried to get him to turn around and take an alternative route, but the man eventually accelerated and drove through the crowd. No injuries were reported.

WARNING: The video contains profanity and language that may be offensive to some viewers.

Protesters took photos of the man, who appeared to be wearing a Wyckoff Heating & Cooling t-shirt, and later identified him as Jeff Boucher.

Wyckoff, an HVAC company based in Carlisle, announced Monday that it has terminated its relationship with Boucher. Wyckoff released the following statement: