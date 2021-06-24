Majority of Iowa bridges need repair

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa doesn’t crack the top five states for most bridges, but it takes the gold medal for most in poor condition.

According to Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), 4,497 bridges in the state are rated as poor. That doesn’t mean unsafe, just that there is damage that needs to be repaired.

With limited funding, counties have to get creative when it comes to replacing old bridges. A bridge in Buchannon county has been patched with old flat rail cars.

“This bridge is about a $3 million bridge,” says Brian Keierleber, “To replace my annual allocation is about 380 thousand, I’ve got to be looking at how I can stretch the life out on these bridges, and still keep the others going, get the others going, and get towards replacing on this one.”

While the DOT reports show 60% of Iowa’s bridges are in poor condition. More than 40 percent of bridges in the state are over 50 years old, which is the average life span of a bridge.