Mailbox explosion shakes east Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a mailbox explosion outside of an east side home on Saturday.

“A really loud shake and a really loud boom. It rattled the curtains. Because I was lying on the couch sleeping, I thought maybe something happened to a house like gas or some kind of explosion,” said Jimmy Belloma.

Belloma called police shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after hearing and feeling the loud blast at his home in the 2500 block of East 40th Street. When he looked outside he saw his mailbox on fire. Police quickly arrived and believe powerful fireworks may have been set off inside the mailbox.

Belloma says no one was injured, but the explosion woke up the neighborhood. The mailbox will have to be replaced. He hopes whoever is responsible realizes that it is much more than a silly prank.

“I am a little jumpy from it. I’m just not used to something like that happening. I hope you’d think about it. It’s a federal offense and I have to deal with the mailbox and make sure the rest of the neighbors’ mailboxes are safe,” Belloma said.

Investigators are reviewing security cameras in the neighborhood. If the suspect or suspects are caught, they could face state charges of reckless use of explosives or an arson charge.