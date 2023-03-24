POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Madrid man who left the scene of a 2021 accident that resulted in the death of his girlfriend was sentenced in court this week.

Cameron Kennedy (WHO 13)

Cameron Kennedy, 36, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He had originally been charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI, homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Kennedy was sentenced to 10 years of prison time plus three years of probation, however, the prison time is suspended.

In 2021, he was driving with his girlfriend 30-year-old Alicia Kus when he lost control and flipped the truck he was driving in the 15700 block of NW Madrid Drive in Polk County. Investigators said he was drunk at the time of the crash.

Both Kennedy and Kus were ejected from the vehicle. Kennedy walked to a friend’s house about a mile from the crash site. Kus was found dead near the truck.